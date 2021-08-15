North Pole man killed in crash on the Parks Highway in Willow

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers say a 20-year-old North Pole man was killed after being involved in a crash at the Sheep Creek Bridge at mile 88 of the Parks Highway in Willow.

Troopers say Isaiah Harding was in one of the three vehicles involved in the collision.

According to an online dispatch, Harding was an occupant of a Ford Fusion that was rear-ended by a Toyota 4-Runner that was “traveling northbound on the Parks Highway at a high rate of speed over the bridge.” The Ford Fusion then hit a Dodge Ram pick-up that was in front of it that was waiting to turn.

In all, five people were in the Dodge Ram pick-up, five people were in the Ford Fusion — including Harding — and it’s unknown how many people were in the Toyota 4-Runner.

AST says seven people were taken by first responders to an area hospital. Harding was declared dead at the scene.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

