Parks Highway at mile 87 closed in both directions following crash

By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 3:46 PM AKDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers say the Parks Highway at mile 87 will be closed for a few hours following a crash.

Troopers say both directions of the highway are closed as “emergency services respond to a motor vehicle collision in the area.”

AST is asking drivers to avoid the area.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

