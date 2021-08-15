Parks Highway at mile 87 closed in both directions following crash
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 3:46 PM AKDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers say the Parks Highway at mile 87 will be closed for a few hours following a crash.
Troopers say both directions of the highway are closed as “emergency services respond to a motor vehicle collision in the area.”
AST is asking drivers to avoid the area.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
