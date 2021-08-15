Parks Highway at mile 87 closed in both directions following crash

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers say the Parks Highway at mile 87 will be closed for a few hours following a crash.

Troopers say both directions of the highway are closed as “emergency services respond to a motor vehicle collision in the area.”

AST is asking drivers to avoid the area.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

