Rain returns to Southeast, Interior Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Another round of rain is moving through Southeast Alaska Saturday night. This system will be more focused on the southern portion of the Panhandle. Overall, this system should have less rain with it. Most areas will receive about 1 inch of additional rain. Several rivers and lakes crested on Friday and Saturday and have started to fall but the waters are still running fast and above normal levels, so continued caution is needed.

A new band of rain will move through the Interior starting Sunday. The front is expected to stall out over the White Mountains and drop heavy rain on parts of the Interior and northern Alaska Range, including Denali. Some areas could receive one to two inches of rain. This will likely cause rivers, streams and creeks to rise and will possibly cause mudslides in steep terrain or where wildfires have burned. The rain is expected to last Sunday and Monday.

Southcentral will see a break between systems. Some sunny breaks Saturday night and into Sunday. The clouds return on Monday and another system slides into the Gulf of Alaska on Tuesday. Anchorage will likely see a few showers but most of the energy will be focused on the coastal regions. This system will move into Southeast on Tuesday night.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.