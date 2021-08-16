Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for abducted 14-year-old in Montana

An Amber Alert was issued in Montana for Rhiannon McGuire, 14. Her non-custodial mother,...
An Amber Alert was issued in Montana for Rhiannon McGuire, 14. Her non-custodial mother, Michelle Ferguson, is a suspect in the abduction, officials said.(MissingKids.org)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 11:04 AM AKDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old white female last seen in Kalispell, Montana.

Rhiannon McGuire was reportedly taken during the night by the suspect, Michelle Ferguson, who is McGuire’s non-custodial biological mother.

Ferguson is a white 41-year-old female who is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 145 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

McGuire is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and 85 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair that is short on one side.

They are believed to be traveling in a white 2002 Chevrolet Tracker with Montana license plate number 734286B, possibly en route to Missoula.

Ferguson has mental health issues and is believed to be a threat to the life of her daughter.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office at 406-758-5610 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three killed in head-on crash along Parks Highway at mile 87
3 hurt following a plane crash near Beluga River
North Pole man killed in crash on the Parks Highway in Willow
Fairbanks woman rescued after jumping in the Tanana River to save her dog
The U.S Geological Survey says a 6.9 earthquake struck off the coast of the Alaska Peninsula.
6.9 earthquake strikes off Alaska, no tsunami warning issued

Latest News

The exterior of the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy to speak ahead of a PFD-focused special session
Residents in South Florida prepare for Tropical Storm Fred with sandbags. The system could make...
Tropical Storm Fred makes landfall in Florida; Haiti braces for Grace
In this still image taken Wednesday, May 19, 2021, from the Law & Crime Network court video,...
Robert Durst admits ‘cadaver’ note made him look guilty
(File)
Arrest made after gas station standoff in Tok, troopers say
Thousands of Afghans fearing a return to Taliban rule are trying to flee the country through...
Kabul airport plunges into chaos as Taliban patrols Afghanistan capital