Anchorage Golf Course to get upgrades ahead of 2022 U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur Championship

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -The Anchorage Golf Course has seen better days. Its grass is missing in many places, and sand traps certainly don’t look like they normally do.

“Unfortunately we don’t have an off-season to do all the work,” said Anchorage Golf Course General Manager Rich Sayers. “So, we’re doing it during the middle of the golf season.”

The work is necessary to get the course ready for the 60th USGA U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur Championship in 2022. It’s the first time Alaska will host a national championship in golf.

Hosting a major tournament like that means getting the course ready for the hundreds of people who will gather for it. Much of the work involves moving many sand traps.

“They’ve made the bunkers more strategic in areas,” Sayers said. “We’ve also gotten rid of some that were too penal, or didn’t make sense.”

Other work involves improvements to cart paths and fairways.

“We’ll plant some Alaska mix, and have different, the flowers will come early, some of the Fireweed later,” Sayers said. “It will add some color, and we don’t need to maintain those areas.”

Many trees have been cleared just beyond the final hole. That’s to give golfers a special sight — if the weather cooperates.

“When you play the 18th Hole, you see Denali,” said Sayers.

The tournament means something else for the course, a new putting green by the driving range.

“It’s also going to have a couple of bunkers to practice your sand shots, which is something we’ve never had before,” Sayers said.

The cost for all of the work is around $450,000, Sayers said. He noted that roughly half of the funds will come from cash reserves, and he hopes donors will cover the rest.

“The golf course will be spectacular by the time the championship comes,” Sayers said.

The U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur Championship takes place next year from July 30 to Aug. 4.

