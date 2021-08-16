Rain across the Interior, more rain headed toward southern Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Interior will see another day of rain with an additional one to one-and-a-half inches of rain between Monday and Tuesday. With this rain, the risk of rivers, streams and creeks rising continues. There is also the possibility of mudslides in steep terrains and where wildfires have burned. Be cautious if you’re recreating or working outside for the next several days.

A new area of low pressure is moving through the Aleutian Islands and Alaska Peninsula on Monday. This will bring rain to Adak, Unalaska and Cold Bay. This storm will slide into Southcentral tonight and overnight. The winds will pick up this afternoon. Anchorage is looking at winds out of the southeast ranging from 10 to 25 mph and possible gusts even higher. The Matanuska Valley could see gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

This same system will continue to move across the Gulf of Alaska to the Southeast bringing rain to the region by Tuesday afternoon and evening. Another one to two inches of rain is possible as this system swings through the panhandle.

