Troopers involved in gas station standoff in Tok

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers are currently in a standoff with a person near the Tesoro gas station in Tok, according to an AST spokesperson.

In a Monday morning dispatch, Troopers said they have closed the Alaska Highway in Tok, near Moosehorn Road, for an indefinite amount of time “due to law enforcement activity in the area.” The agency has asked people to steer clear of the area.

It’s unclear what caused the standoff, but people who have witnessed the scene said numerous troopers are present with weapons drawn.

Stand off in Tok, AK! Corner of Alaska Highway and Tok Cut-off. Troopers have their guns out! Debbie and I drove right... Posted by Jeff Gavazza on Monday, August 16, 2021

The spokesperson did not definitively say if the suspect was carrying a weapon. Neither did they note any injuries caused by the standoff.

Alaska’s News Source has contacted the agency for more details.

This is a developing story. Check in for updates.

