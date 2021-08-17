Eagle River’s Tee Fisher qualifies for USGA Women’s Senior Amateur Championships

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Three spots at the USGA Women’s Senior Amateur Championship were on the line Monday as 14 golfers competed in the championship qualifier at the Anchorage Golf Course.

Sue Craven of Snohomish, Washington shot a 76 to win the qualifier, Carrie Jacobson of Kirkland, Washington took second shooting an 81 and Eagle River’s Tee Fisher rounded out the top three with an 84.

The top three finishers and two alternates from Monday’s 18-hole qualifier advance to the USGA Women’s Senior Amateur Championship at the Lakewood Golf Course in Alabama. The 14 golfers teeing off Monday had to have a 14.4 handicap or less along with meeting the age requirement of 50 or older.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.