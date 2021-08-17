Advertisement

Eagle River’s Tee Fisher qualifies for USGA Women’s Senior Amateur Championships

Anchorage Golf Course held a 2021 USGA Senior Amateur qualifier on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021 in...
Anchorage Golf Course held a 2021 USGA Senior Amateur qualifier on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021 in Anchorage, Alaska.(KTUU)
By Patrick Enslow
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 8:50 PM AKDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Three spots at the USGA Women’s Senior Amateur Championship were on the line Monday as 14 golfers competed in the championship qualifier at the Anchorage Golf Course.

Sue Craven of Snohomish, Washington shot a 76 to win the qualifier, Carrie Jacobson of Kirkland, Washington took second shooting an 81 and Eagle River’s Tee Fisher rounded out the top three with an 84.

The top three finishers and two alternates from Monday’s 18-hole qualifier advance to the USGA Women’s Senior Amateur Championship at the Lakewood Golf Course in Alabama. The 14 golfers teeing off Monday had to have a 14.4 handicap or less along with meeting the age requirement of 50 or older.

