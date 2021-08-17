Former Alaska Gov. Bill Walker files to run for office in 2022

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Former Alaska Gov. Bill Walker announced his intent to run for the governor’s office in 2022.

On Monday, Walker filed a letter of intent with the Alaska Public Offices Commission, which allows him to begin fundraising before officially registering for reelection with the Division of Elections.

Walker served as the state’s governor from 2014 to 2018. He is the third person to file in the race for the governor’s office in this upcoming election.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy, who was elected to office in 2018, filed a letter of intent last week. Billy Toien filed in May to run in the Alaska Libertarian primary.

This is a developing story. Check in for updates.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.