More than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases identified over last 3 days

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to climb in Alaska as the state reported more than 1,000 new infections over the last three days.

As of Monday, the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services recorded 123 people being hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide, 12 of them on ventilators. The state’s hospital data dashboard shows there are 30 adult ICU beds left open in the state, out of a total of 126. In Anchorage, there are three adult ICU beds still available, according to the dashboard.

Since the pandemic began, more than 1,800 Alaska residents have been hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the state.

The health department reported no additional COVID-19-related deaths on Monday, which leaves a total of 395 Alaska resident deaths recorded by the state that have been related to the virus.

However, the City and Borough of Juneau Emergency Operations Center did report one additional COVID-19-related death. Public Information Officer Lisa Phu said in a Monday press release that it was a Juneau woman in her 80s who died on Sunday.

The state now reports new COVID-19 cases every weekday, excluding holidays. The health department reports there were 372 new cases on Friday, 398 new cases on Saturday and 293 on Sunday for a total of 1,063 over three days.

COVID-19 case surges continue in communities across the state, like Homer and Kodiak. A surge that forced the community of Stebbins into lockdown continues, according to the Norton Sound Health Corp. As of Monday, there are 131 active cases in Stebbins, the corporation said in a press release.

The corporation has identified a new outbreak in the community of St. Michael as well, according to the release.

“There are currently 175 active COVID-19 cases in the region,” the release states. “Of those cases, five are in Nome, two are in Savoonga, one is in Unalakleet, one is in White Mountain, nine are in St. Michael, 131 are in Stebbins, and 26 are in villages that will remain unidentified.”

New cases in Alaska are being driven by the highly contagious delta variant. According to the press release, the Norton Sound Health Corp. believes the same is true for outbreaks in the Norton Sound/Bering Strait region.

According to the most recent Genomic Surveillance Situation Report from the Alaska Sequencing Consortium, the delta variant represented 97% of the COVID-19 cases sequenced during the week that began July 18.

Of the 1,063 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday, 1,001 of them were identified among residents of the following communities:

Anchorage: 338

Wasilla: 77

Nome Census Area: 74

Juneau: 55

Eagle River: 49

Homer: 40

Kenai: 34

Soldotna: 34

Fairbanks: 28

Kodiak: 23

Northwest Arctic Borough: 21

Haines: 19

Bethel Census Area: 16

Seward: 16

Bethel: 15

Ketchikan: 14

North Pole: 14

Sitka: 14

Palmer: 13

Chugiak: 10

Sterling: 10

Kusilvak Census Area: 8

Kotzebue: 7

Anchor Point: 6

Nikiski: 6

Douglas: 5

Kenai Peninsula Borough South: 5

North Slope Borough: 5

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 4

Valdez: 4

Skagway: 3

Wrangell: 3

Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula: 2

Copper River Census Area: 2

Cordova: 2

Dillingham: 2

Dillingham Census Area: 2

Kenai Peninsula Borough North: 2

Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 2

Nome: 2

Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area: 2

Sutton-Alpine: 2

Utqiagvik: 2

Aleutians East Borough: 1

Craig: 1

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 1

Girdwood: 1

Healy: 1

Hooper Bay: 1

Metlakatla: 1

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1

Unknown location: 1

The state also reported 62 additional nonresident cases of COVID-19 on Monday — 12 in Anchorage, six in Kenai, five in Eagle River, five oil industry workers in the North Slope Borough, four in Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula, four in Ketchikan, four in the Ketchikan Gateway Borough, three in Homer, three in Juneau, three in Sitka, three in Soldotna, two in Bethel, two in Fairbanks, two in Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon and one each in Nome, Skagway, Wasilla and an unknown location.

The statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate over the last seven days per 100,000 people, remains high at 313.5 cases per 100,000. According to the state health department, four communities around Alaska have alert levels that are lower than “high”.

As of Monday, the state’s vaccine monitoring dashboard shows 59.3% of all Alaskans age 12 and older have gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and that 53.3% are fully vaccinated. The Juneau region remains the most highly-vaccinated region of the state, with more than 75% of people 12 and older there fully vaccinated.

The Kenai Peninsula Borough and Matanuska-Susitna Borough remain the two regions with the lowest rates of vaccination.

Since the pandemic began, the state has conducted more than 2.6 million COVID-19 tests, and currently has a seven-day average positivity rate of 6.97%.

