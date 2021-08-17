Rain moves out of Southcentral into Southeast

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Rain showers will taper off through the morning around Anchorage and the Matanuska-Susitna Borough. For this first day of school in the Anchorage area, showers are expected this morning with clouds by the afternoon. Anchorage will end up seeing about a quarter of an inch of rain. Cordova is getting the most rain in Southcentral with about three-quarters of an inch of rain by 6 a.m. and another inch expected through the day.

This rain-producing system will move into the Southeast. This system will have some periods of heavy rain. Look for about an inch to one-and-a-half inches for Juneau and much of the Panhandle as this storm moves through.

The rain across the Interior should taper off through the day with another half-inch of rain expected. Rivers and creeks will continue to rise and are expected to peak by tomorrow. The risk of mudslides continues particularly in steep terrain and areas of wildfire burns.

After the rain moves through, Southcentral will see some good sunny breaks coming into the region on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.