Rain returns to Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - What a weekend! Most of Southcentral was treated to gorgeous conditions Sunday with sunny skies and high temperatures in the mid-60s. The high pressure that cleared our skies moved slightly to the south today, allowing stormy weather to take aim at Southcentral.

We have two storms working their way across the state. One is bringing wet weather to the Interior, the other is bringing wet conditions to Southwest tonight, Southcentral overnight and early Tuesday, and to Southeast Tuesday mid-morning.

The rain will come and go rather quickly in Anchorage. You’ll want the rain jacket as you head out the door in the morning but by about lunchtime, we’ll transition to just scattered showers with drier weather likely by the end of the day. We’ll continue to see dry conditions Wednesday but Thursday evening will come with just a chance for scattered showers.

Friday and Saturday are also looking dry.

-Meteorologist Melissa Frey

