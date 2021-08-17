Advertisement

Rain returns to Southcentral

Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey’s Monday weather update
By Melissa Frey
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 6:39 PM AKDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - What a weekend! Most of Southcentral was treated to gorgeous conditions Sunday with sunny skies and high temperatures in the mid-60s. The high pressure that cleared our skies moved slightly to the south today, allowing stormy weather to take aim at Southcentral.

We have two storms working their way across the state. One is bringing wet weather to the Interior, the other is bringing wet conditions to Southwest tonight, Southcentral overnight and early Tuesday, and to Southeast Tuesday mid-morning.

The rain will come and go rather quickly in Anchorage. You’ll want the rain jacket as you head out the door in the morning but by about lunchtime, we’ll transition to just scattered showers with drier weather likely by the end of the day. We’ll continue to see dry conditions Wednesday but Thursday evening will come with just a chance for scattered showers.

Friday and Saturday are also looking dry.

Happy first day of school to all the students kicking off the 2021-2022 school year tomorrow! Share your first day of school pictures here: https://www.alaskasnewssource.com/community/user-content/.

-Meteorologist Melissa Frey

