Alaska veteran reacts to situation in Afghanistan

Eagle River veteran Mark DeRocchi serving overseas.
Eagle River veteran Mark DeRocchi serving overseas.
By Jay Kim
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 9:18 PM AKDT|Updated: moments ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Eagle River resident Mark ‘Rock’ DeRocchi is a retired lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army. Having served three tours in Afghanistan, he says the news of troops being withdrawn from the country and the Taliban taking over caught him off guard and came as a shock.

“Watching what’s happened over the last 48 hours is really gut-wrenching,” he said. “To see something fall apart that you fought for, you bled for, and you lost soldiers for, is emotionally a place that’s hard to be in, and to understand, and to kind of wrap you head around.”

In 2020, then-President Donald Trump announced a plan to pull U.S. troops out of the country and signed a deal that limited military action against the Taliban. More recently, President Joe Biden announced that the last troops would leave by the end of this month.

The Taliban captured major cities in Afghanistan in a matter of days.

On Sunday, DeRocchi said he received an alarming voicemail from a solider and interpreter whom he served with in Afghanistan.

“He was basically explaining that his life was on the line and he needed help,” DeRocchi said. “It’s gut-wrenching that there’s very little I can do.”

It’s been nearly 20 years since U.S. involvement in Afghanistan began. DeRocchi found himself in it just a few years after graduating from West Point in 1998.

“I lost some of my own soldiers and personal friends,” he said.

Experiencing emotional turmoil and disappointment as a result of how things are developing in Afghanistan, DeRocchi said he’s been reflecting on his career in the Army for the past couple of days and talking to fellow veterans about the situation.

“But I’ll tell you that I know no matter what we did at the tactical level, it was not in vain, and we showed and helped the people that were in need of help,” he said. “We fought, we bled, we lost soldiers, but nothing we did was in vain — it was tactically the right thing to do at the time, and diplomatically no matter how well intentioned it was, we can only help what we can help.”

DeRocchi offered this advice to veterans who are currently going through a difficult time:

“Reach out to other veterans, look for those support networks, the VA centers (and) the VFW’s,” he said. “Talk with people that are like-minded — they will help you see the pros and cons of what you’re dealing with and they’ll help you get through it.”

