Alaska won’t seek review of campaign contribution ruling

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 6:25 AM AKDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - A Department of Law spokesperson says the state of Alaska will not seek further legal review of a court decision that struck down several campaign contribution caps, including a $500-a-year limit on what an individual can give a candidate.

Grace Lee says the ruling by the appeals court panel indicated the $500 campaign contribution limit would not be upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court.

She said the “resources and risks” to pursue a further appeal of the matter were deemed “too great.”

She says the department encourages the Legislature to address the contribution limits issue.

The statement did not mention other limits struck down by the panel in a divided opinion.

