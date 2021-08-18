Arson investigation underway after building burns down near Fairbanks, troopers say

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers are investigating an early Wednesday morning building fire on Chena Hot Springs Road near Fairbanks, which they believe to be arson.

A trooper dispatch said no injuries were caused by the flames and noted that the building was vacant at the time of the fire.

At 2:56 a.m. Wednesday, troopers and the North Star Volunteer Fire Department were notified about a fire at a vacant commercial building located near milepost 10 of Chena Hot Springs Road.

The volunteer firefighters extinguished the flames, but troopers said the building was “a total loss.”

A deputy fire marshall responded to the fire as well. The deputy fire marshall determined the fire was ignited intentionally, subsequently, officials are investigating the fire as arson.

