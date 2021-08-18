Advertisement

Inbound lanes of Glenn Highway closed after multi-vehicle crash

Three people have been injured
(Alaska's News Source)
(KTUU)
By Megan Pacer
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 8:17 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Three people have been taken to the hospital with injuries following a multiple vehicle crash on the Glenn Highway near the Eklutna exit.

According to an alert from the Anchorage Police Department, police were called to respond at 7 p.m. Tuesday after a vehicle rear-ended another that was stopped waiting for construction just after the Eklutna overpass on the Glenn Highway. The impact caused the second vehicle to crash into a third that was directly in front of it.

Three people from the vehicle that got rear-ended have been taken to a hospital to be treated. Two were taken by ambulance and one via helicopter, the alert states. Police believe the adult transported via helicopter has serious injuries, they wrote in the alert.

All lanes of the Glenn Highway inbound to Anchorage are closed just after the Eklutna exit, police wrote, and so is the left lane of the outbound highway. Outbound drivers are asked to merge to the right.

