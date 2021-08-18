Advertisement

JBER’s Boniface Gate on track to open on time in March 2022

Scenes from the U.S. Army Alaska change of command ceremony on Pershing Field inside Joint Base...
Scenes from the U.S. Army Alaska change of command ceremony on Pershing Field inside Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson on Wednesday morning, July 21, 2021.(Jay Luzardo | KTUU)
By Robert McNeily
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 7:51 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Military officials are installing the new structure to make sure no vehicle can breach the exterior of Joint Base Elmendorf–Richardson at high speeds.

Technical Sgt. Jonathan Ravana is the construction inspector with the 673rd Civil Engineer Squadron at JBER. He said construction on the Boniface Gate is scheduled to be completed by March 2022. That’s ahead of the originally scheduled date, according to Ravana, although some have mentioned concerns.

The construction is intended for safety protocols as a means to prevent any would-be aggressors by slowing down the speed of vehicles as they approach the gate.

“They (the base) have two phases to alleviate the extended amount of gate closures,” Ravana said, crediting the construction managers.

He further explained that the first phase focused on the gate construction while the second phase focused on the parking lot completion and completion of the visitor center.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers identify 2 killed in head-on crash along Parks Highway near Willow
(File)
Arrest made after gas station standoff in Tok, troopers say
More than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases identified over last 3 days
The exterior of the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska.
‘Cautiously optimistic’ or ‘a colossal waste of time’: Legislators convene for PFD special session
3 hurt following a plane crash near Beluga River

Latest News

Eagle River veteran Mark DeRocchi serving overseas.
Alaska veteran reacts to situation in Afghanistan
(Alaska's News Source)
Inbound lanes of Glenn Highway closed after multi-vehicle crash
Students at West Anchorage High School fill classrooms on the first day of school Tuesday, Aug....
Anchorage students return to school, West High gets more than expected
The Alaska Capitol building in Juneau, Alaska.
‘There is a path forward’: Legislative working group writes PFD, fiscal plan framework