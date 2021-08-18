JBER’s Boniface Gate on track to open on time in March 2022

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Military officials are installing the new structure to make sure no vehicle can breach the exterior of Joint Base Elmendorf–Richardson at high speeds.

Technical Sgt. Jonathan Ravana is the construction inspector with the 673rd Civil Engineer Squadron at JBER. He said construction on the Boniface Gate is scheduled to be completed by March 2022. That’s ahead of the originally scheduled date, according to Ravana, although some have mentioned concerns.

The construction is intended for safety protocols as a means to prevent any would-be aggressors by slowing down the speed of vehicles as they approach the gate.

“They (the base) have two phases to alleviate the extended amount of gate closures,” Ravana said, crediting the construction managers.

He further explained that the first phase focused on the gate construction while the second phase focused on the parking lot completion and completion of the visitor center.

