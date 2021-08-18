Mid-week sunny breaks in Southcentral Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The hot spot for the state on Tuesday was Chignik at 64 degrees and the cold spot was Kiana.

The Northwest Alaska community dropped to 30 degrees. Snow was spotted in the higher elevations of the Brooks Range and even in Coldfoot.

Southcentral Alaska saw the rain Tuesday morning, but it moved east through the day. By Wednesday morning, partial clearing will ensue. Eventually the whole region will get a shot of sunshine with warmer temperatures Wednesday. This same sunny outlook should hold for western coastal areas and inland. Coastal communities will likely see fog in the morning too.

Southeast Alaska is seeing the rain that moved out of Southcentral.

