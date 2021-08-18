Advertisement

Reach up for the sunshine

By Tracy Sinclare
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 8:03 AM AKDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Southcentral will see decreasing clouds and some sunshine by the afternoon and evening. The breaks in the clouds will stick around into Thursday, before clouds and a good chance of showers comes through on Friday.

Continued rain showers Wednesday for the Southeast with some of those showers lingering through tonight. More clouds and spotty showers for Thursday.

Interior and parts of Western Alaska will also get to see a bit of sunshine today. A new area of low pressure will bring rain to the West Coast starting tonight. That rain will slide into the Interior and Southcentral by Friday bringing wide-spread showers.

