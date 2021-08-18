UAA Volleyball looks to capitalize on strong spring heading into 2021 season

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The excitement is building for the University of Alaska Anchorage volleyball team as they prepare for their first full season since 2019.

The Seawolves were picked to finish second in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference preseason coaches poll, and they’ll be led by conference preseason player of the year Eve Stephens.

The 2021 season begins with an exhibition match against the Seawolf alumni this Saturday and fans won’t be allowed, but it will be a different story for regular-season matches. The UAA Athletic Department says fans can go to regular-season matches, but crowd sizes are still being determined based on city, state and NCAA mandates.

“We are excited to show everyone what we’ve done the past couple of years since no one has seen us,” said head coach Chris Green. “I think we are going to put a great product on the floor.”

The UAA volleyball team will have a shorter than usual preseason due to matches in Hawaii next weekend, but Green says players came in ready to go after a modified spring season.

UAA played 15 matches during the pandemic-shortened spring season finishing 11-4. In their last full season, the Seawolves finished second in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference, going 23-7. The 2021 roster will be led by Stephens and an experienced group of upperclassmen including junior libero Talia Leauanae, senior middle blocker Vera Pluharova and junior setter Ellen Floyd.

“The pressure is kind of on because we are counting down the days (to the start of the season),” Stephens said. “But it does feel good to have everyone back in the gym.”

The regular season for the Seawolves kicks off next weekend in Hawaii against Hawaii Pacific and Chaminade.

