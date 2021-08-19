Man dies after being shot by trooper in Selawik

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers say a man is dead after being shot by a trooper Thursday morning in the community of Selawik.

According to an online dispatch report, troopers responded to a home in Selawik, in the Northwest Arctic Borough, for what was reported as a “burglary and theft involving a firearm” around 5:20 a.m.

Once on scene, a trooper started to look for the people involved and eventually found two men. According to the dispatch, one of the men, identified as 26-year-old Selawik resident Douglas Brown Jr., was armed with a shotgun.

The trooper who was investigating “perceived a threat,” the dispatch states, and discharged his pistol, fatally shooting Brown.

According to troopers, Brown had several active warrants for his arrest — one for first-degree burglary with a firearm, second-and first-degree theft and criminal mischief from Aug. 7, another warrant for third-and fourth-degree assault from Aug. 17, and a no-bail warrant for a probation violation from July.

The trooper was not injured, according to the dispatch. Brown’s body will be taken Alaska State Medical Examiner.

Investigators from the Alaska Bureau of Investigation will be handling the case moving forward. Once the investigation is complete, findings will be forwarded to the Alaska Department of Law’s Office of Special Prosecutions for review.

The trooper who fired their weapon has been placed on administrative leave for 72 hours and will be identified at a later time, per department policy.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.