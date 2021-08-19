4 new deaths, 647 new COVID-19 cases in Alaska as hospitalizations remain high

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The state reported four additional COVID-related deaths and more than 600 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, and high hospitalization numbers continue to strain Alaska hospital capacity.

The four Alaska residents who recently died were a Palmer man in his 60s, an Anchorage man in his 50s, an Anchorage man in his 60s and an Anchorage man in his 70s. To date, the state has reported a total of 404 Alaska resident deaths that have been COVID-related.

Hospitalizations remain high across the state. As of Wednesday, the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported 127 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide. That’s slightly down from Tuesday’s tally of 132 people, but still an increase compared to early last week when hospitalizations were around 100.

The steady rise in hospitalizations continues to put stress on an already fragile health care system in Alaska, according to hospital officials. While the COVID-19 hospitalizations are not solely driving the high capacity for Alaska hospitals, they are adding to it on top of the combination of elective procedures, staffing shortages and staff burnout.

Earlier this week, Providence Alaska Medical Center suspended elective surgeries on Monday and Tuesday in an attempt to lessen the burden on staffing and reserve space for the patients most in need.

In a virtual public health briefing, Alaska Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink spoke to the level of burnout currently being seen among hospital staff across the state. She called working in the hospitals right now “heartbreaking.”

“It’s the most depressing place I have worked in my career,” she said.

Zink called the current situation exhausting, and highlighted the fact that the high capacity and workload has being ongoing for months.

“And now we’re seeing so many sick people (for) who it’s completely preventable, or at least the majority are preventable,” she said. “I mean, it is unvaccinated person after unvaccinated person who’s struggling to breathe, saying ‘I didn’t think this would be this bad.’”

Zink explained that the increase in COVID-19-positive patients in turn puts pressure on the rest of the hospital system and leads to longer wait time to for people seeking care of illness or injury.

“The kiddo who needs a laceration repair, the guy who’s having a heart attack, the car accident, the 14-year-old’s femur accident from a dirt bike,” Zink said. “There’s no beds. There’s like, nowhere else to get them. And so, it’s really challenging.”

According to the state’s hospital data dashboard, as of Tuesday there were just three adult ICU beds left open in Anchorage, and 28 still available statewide.

Alaska’s surge in cases and COVID-related hospitalizations is being largely driven by the highly contagious delta variant of the novel coronavirus. The delta variant accounted for 88% of COVID-19 cases sequenced during the week that began July 25, according to the most recent Genomic Surveillance Situation Report from the Alaska Sequencing Consortium.

According to Wednesday’s updated report from the state health department, a total of 876 delta variant cases have been identified so far in Alaska, and the variant “accounts for almost all newly detected cases.”

Surges of COVID-19 cases continue in regions including Southeast Alaska, Kodiak and the Bering Strait region. There are now 179 active cases in the Bering Strait region according to a Wednesday press release from the Norton Sound Health Corporation, including 128 in the community of Stebbins alone.

Of the 647 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday, 617 of them were identified among residents of the following communities:

Anchorage: 171

Wasilla: 42

Nome Census Area: 41

Soldotna: 29

Fairbanks: 27

Palmer: 27

Haines: 21

Juneau: 21

Sitka: 21

Ketchikan: 20

Kodiak: 20

Homer: 18

Eagle River: 15

Kenai: 15

Dillingham Census Area: 14

Seward: 11

Northwest Arctic Borough: 10

Kotzebue: 9

Valdez: 7

Bethel: 6

Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area: 6

Chugiak: 5

North Pole: 5

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 4

Nikiski: 4

North Slope Borough: 4

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 4

Craig: 3

Nome: 3

Wrangell: 3

Anchor Point: 2

Bethel Census Area: 2

Big Lake: 2

Chugach Census Area: 2

Cordova: 2

Denali Borough: 2

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 2

Kenai Peninsula Borough South: 2

Kusilvak Census Area: 2

Skagway: 2

Utqiagvik: 2

Aleutians West Census Area: 1

Bristol Bay/Lake and Peninsula: 1

Copper River Census Area: 1

Girdwood: 1

Kenai Peninsula Borough North: 1

Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 1

Metlakatla: 1

Sterling: 1

Tok: 1

The state also reported an additional 30 nonresident COVID-19 cases on Wednesday — seven in unknown parts of the state, six in Bristol Bay/ Lake and Peninsula, four in Anchorage, three in Wasilla, two in Homer, two in Soldotna and one each in Fairbanks, Kodiak, Palmer, Petersburg, Sitka and Wrangell.

As of Wednesday, the state’s vaccine monitoring dashboard shows that 59.5% of Alaskans age 12 and older have gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and that 53.5% are fully vaccinated. The Juneau region remains the most highly vaccinated region in the state, with 75.6% of people there 12 and older being fully vaccinated.

The Kenai Peninsula Borough, with 45.5% of people 12 and older fully vaccinated, and the Matanuska-Susitna Borough with 37.6% fully vaccinated are the two least vaccinated regions in the state.

The statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate over the last seven days per 100,000 people, remains high with a rate of 376.9 per 100,000. Any community with an average case rate of 100 or above is considered at high alert, which indicates widespread transmission of the virus.

Since the pandemic began, the state has processed more than 2.61 million COVID-19 tests, and currently has a seven-day average positivity rate of 7.45%.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.