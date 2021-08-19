Advertisement

Body found of missing 11-month-old in Indiana, police say

The FBI Indianapolis office said 11-month-old Mercedes Lain had been found dead in Starke...
The FBI Indianapolis office said 11-month-old Mercedes Lain had been found dead in Starke County, Indiana.(Ind.gov/Silver Alert)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 6:57 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (Gray News) - The body of an 11-month-old girl who had been the subject of a statewide alert in Indiana was discovered hidden in the woods, police said Thursday.

The FBI Indianapolis office said Mercedes Lain had been found dead in Starke County Wednesday night. A Silver Alert had been issued for her after her parents reported her missing Sunday.

A prosecutor said Justin Miller, 37, had led authorities to the body, according to local reports. He had previously been taken into custody and now has been charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death.

Police had said Miller was a family friend and was supposed to babysit Mercedes for a few days. Police found him Monday without the girl.

The child’s parents, Kenneth Lain and Tiffany Coburn, had been charged Wednesday with neglect of a dependent.

An autopsy is scheduled to be done, and police said additional charges could be added in the case.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Plymouth Police Department at 574-936-2126 or call 911.

In Indiana, Silver Alerts are used for missing and endangered children as well as adults.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sign for the Intensive Care Unit at the Fairbanks Memorial Hospital.
4 new deaths, 647 new COVID-19 cases in Alaska as hospitalizations remain high
3 taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash on Glenn Highway
COVID-19.
5 deaths, 459 new COVID-19 cases reported for Alaska on Tuesday
(AP Photo/Judy Patrick, File)
Judge strikes down Alaska’s Willow Project permits, citing issues with approval process
Foresters say Mayday trees impact the environment, sometimes miles away.
A program is offering Anchorage homeowners an incentive to remove invasive Mayday trees

Latest News

FILE - Detroit Tigers catcher Bill Freehan is shown Feb. 24, 1975. Freehan, an 11-time All-Star...
Freehan, catcher on 1968 champion Detroit Tigers, dies at 79
FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2019 file photo, R. Kelly appears during a hearing at the Leighton...
Accuser at R. Kelly sex-trafficking trial resumes testimony
A meowing black cat proves it can be good luck by leading searchers to a missing woman.
Black cat alerts rescuers to owner’s whereabouts in ravine
Thursday, August 19 Morning Weather
Thursday, August 19 Morning Weather
FILE- In this Thursday, March 5, 2009 file photo the Library of Congress is seen on Capitol...
Police probing report of explosive in truck near Capitol