As CDC plans for boosters, Alaska officials urge third doses for some

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The White House, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and U.S. Surgeon General rolled out a plan Wednesday to offer booster vaccines for COVID-19 to fully vaccinated Americans as early as September 20, if all goes as planned.

Meanwhile, Alaska state health officials are trying to spread the word about the already-recommended third dose of COVID-19 vaccine for some immunocompromised people.

The booster shot plan would have vaccines available 8 months after a second dose. So far, though, neither Pfizer nor Moderna has applied to the FDA for an Emergency Use Authorization of the booster shot. The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices has yet to issue its guidance on boosters as well.

The change in guidance comes as CDC data shows some immunity to COVID-19 infection is beginning to wane in Americans six months after receiving their second dose of the mRNA vaccines, produced by Pfizer and Moderna.

While both companies have suggested that booster shots of their vaccines may be needed, the CDC at first said it did not yet recommend a third dose of the shot based solely on manufacturers’ data. Now, the CDC has reviewed and presented data from multiple studies, including manufacturer studies, that show decreased effectiveness of the vaccine against COVID-19 infection overall.

In some of the studies, efficacy against infection over time dropped to as low as 42%. One of the studies analyzed data of 10 million New York residents, and found that efficacy shortly after vaccination was about 92%, and dropped to about 80% after more time had passed after a person had been vaccinated. A study in nursing home residents showed vaccine efficacy started at about 75% shortly after full vaccination and dropped to 53% later.

That data is related to the incidence of infection — whether symptomatic or non-symptomatic. Other studies on the rate of hospitalization show less steep drops in efficacy. Health officials have long said the goal of mass vaccination is to decrease the number of cases requiring hospitalization or resulting in death.

With that goal, why are boosters being planned for now? U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy said in a Wednesday press briefing that there is concern that as people get further beyond initial vaccination, and further into the delta variant, immunity could continue to drop.

“Even though this new data affirms that vaccine protection remains high against the worst outcomes of COVID, we are concerned that this pattern of decline we are seeing will continue in the months ahead,” Murthy said in the briefing, “which could lead to reduce protection against severe disease, hospitalization and death.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, presented a study during the press briefing that shows that higher levels of antibodies may be required to protect a person against the delta variant of the coronavirus, and that the booster of an mRNA vaccine increases that count at least tenfold.

Alaska state officials shared Wednesday’s data in a virtual public health session with media that afternoon.

“The CDC has released a lot of new information today and it’s helped shape the discussion around booster doses that we’re looking forward to in September,” said Dr. Lisa Rabinowitz, a physician with the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services who also works as an emergency department doctor.

Rabinowitz pointed out that the CDC’s data released Wednesday only covers the mRNA vaccines, Pfizer and Moderna, and while some of the data indicates that one of the two vaccines has better efficacy than the other, not all of the studies have been peer-reviewed just yet. Regardless, she said it’s good data to look at while it’s studied further.

The CDC’s announcement of a future booster dose applies to people 18 and older, and would likely be recommended 8 months after a person’s second dose of an mRNA vaccine. That means the most vulnerable, who were able to be vaccinated first, would be first up in the booster series as well. Those vulnerable populations include nursing home residents, Alaskans over 65, and some health care workers.

Wednesday’s announcement comes just days after the CDC recommended a third dose for fully vaccinated people with compromised immune systems. That recommendation effectively changes their “full course” of vaccination to three doses instead of two, another state health official said Wednesday. People in that category could be recipients of solid organ transplants or patients with certain types of cancer.

“Wording matters, and trying to think about out what that primary series looks like,” explained Kelsey Pistotnik with the Alaska Immunization Program. “So for individuals who are not immunocompromised, that primary series is still two doses. If you are in that immunocompromised group ... your primary series has changed to three doses.”

Dr. Anne Zink, Alaska’s chief medical officer, said some Alaskans were having trouble getting that third shot if they are immunocompromised, due to some sites not having a smooth rollout of the third dose for immunocompromised patients. The state health department is working to get the word out to vaccine providers that the CDC now recommends that third dose for some people.

The state tracks vaccines on a Wednesday through Tuesday schedule, and Zink’s data showed that 12,265 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered in Alaska during the two weeks from August 4-17. According to the state’s vaccine dashboard, 53.5% percent of Alaskans age 12 and older are now fully vaccinated.

During Wednesday’s public health briefing, both Zink and Rabinowitz relayed the level of dismay and burnout they’re seeing among fellow health workers. Rabinowitz said some health care professionals, of which Alaska is in short supply, are leaving medicine, “deciding that they’re just exhausted.” Zink mentioned a meme that shows a hospital burning while someone walks by, oblivious, looking at their cell phone.

“That’s what it feels like sometimes,” Zink said. “It feels like you’re living in two different worlds when you work in the hospital and come out in a different space.”

Dr. Joe McLaughlin, the state epidemiologist, said the best way Alaskans can support health care workers and other first responders is by getting vaccinated.

“The number one thing you can do to support your health care workers in your community, your public health workers in your community, your police department, your fire people, everyone, your whole community,” he said. “The most important thing you can do is get vaccinated.”

