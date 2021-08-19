Advertisement

Child left in locked day care van; owner arrested

By Renee Beninate
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 10:20 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WJXT) – A day care owner is facing charges after a 5-year-old was locked inside a hot van for about two hours, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The child is OK after managing to open the vehicle’s door.

An arrest report says a woman came to the Alpha Omega Learning Center looking to pick up a preschooler, but when she asked employees where he was, the child was nowhere to be found.

The document says the boy then came through a side door, breathing hard and crying. His T-shirt was completely soaked with sweat.

The JSO says the boy was locked inside the day care’s van for about two hours without the air conditioner running. It was about 90 degrees outside.

When questioned by investigators, day care owner Marieka Richards said she double-checked the van, looking through the window and opening the back door, but didn’t see any children inside.

She’s been charged with child neglect.

According to the child’s family, the little boy is traumatized by what happened and is now afraid of long car rides.

Copyright 2021 WJXT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sign for the Intensive Care Unit at the Fairbanks Memorial Hospital.
4 new deaths, 647 new COVID-19 cases in Alaska as hospitalizations remain high
3 taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash on Glenn Highway
COVID-19.
5 deaths, 459 new COVID-19 cases reported for Alaska on Tuesday
(AP Photo/Judy Patrick, File)
Judge strikes down Alaska’s Willow Project permits, citing issues with approval process
Foresters say Mayday trees impact the environment, sometimes miles away.
A program is offering Anchorage homeowners an incentive to remove invasive Mayday trees

Latest News

Anchorage radio DJ’s assault charges dismissed by prosecuting attorney
The suspect in a bomb threat outside the Library of Congress is in custody, Capitol police said.
Bomb threat on Capitol Hill: Suspect in custody, police say
In a remote area of hard-hit Haiti, the central government has yet to send any help after...
Aid flows a bit more quickly into Haiti; challenges remain
A pickup truck is parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress' Thomas Jefferson...
Man surrenders after claiming to have bomb near Capitol
U.S. Sens. Roger Wicker of Mississippi, left, and Angus King of Maine both tested positive for...
U.S. Sens. King, Wicker test positive for COVID-19