Advertisement

Luxury airship offers rides to the North Pole

By CNN
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 7:51 AM AKDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A luxury airship will soon get you to the North Pole and back for a pretty penny.

A start-up firm called OceanSky Cruises is offering luxury air cruises on an airship.

They are using steerable balloons, like the ones used in the early 1900s for the Hindenburg and the Zeppelin.

The luxury airship includes hotel-like cabins and modern technology. Sixteen passengers can fly to the North Pole and have a picnic on the ice cap.

The trip costs nearly $233,000 for a two-person cabin. Reservations are now open.

OceanSky hopes to kick off its first expedition in 2023 or 2024.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sign for the Intensive Care Unit at the Fairbanks Memorial Hospital.
4 new deaths, 647 new COVID-19 cases in Alaska as hospitalizations remain high
3 taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash on Glenn Highway
COVID-19.
5 deaths, 459 new COVID-19 cases reported for Alaska on Tuesday
(AP Photo/Judy Patrick, File)
Judge strikes down Alaska’s Willow Project permits, citing issues with approval process
Foresters say Mayday trees impact the environment, sometimes miles away.
A program is offering Anchorage homeowners an incentive to remove invasive Mayday trees

Latest News

FILE - Detroit Tigers catcher Bill Freehan is shown Feb. 24, 1975. Freehan, an 11-time All-Star...
Freehan, catcher on 1968 champion Detroit Tigers, dies at 79
FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2019 file photo, R. Kelly appears during a hearing at the Leighton...
Accuser at R. Kelly sex-trafficking trial resumes testimony
A meowing black cat proves it can be good luck by leading searchers to a missing woman.
Black cat alerts rescuers to owner’s whereabouts in ravine
Thursday, August 19 Morning Weather
Thursday, August 19 Morning Weather
FILE- In this Thursday, March 5, 2009 file photo the Library of Congress is seen on Capitol...
Police probing report of explosive in truck near Capitol