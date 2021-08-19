Multiple chances for rain and sun this week

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The clouds cleared across Southcentral Wednesday afternoon as temperatures returned to the mid-60s. Further north it was much colder as Arctic air move in, dropping temperatures to the mid-20s across parts of the Interior just south of the Brooks Range.

A storm is moving into western Alaska which will spread rain showers from Nome to Bristol Bay Thursday morning and into the Interior Thursday afternoon. We won’t likely see rain from this in Southcentral until late Thursday, but what we will see is increasing clouds Thursday afternoon along with breezy winds Thursday night.

The rain will come and go quickly for Anchorage on Friday, with dry, mostly sunny, and warmer weather just in time for Saturday.

Thank you to everyone who shared weather and wildlife photos this week. Check out today’s pics:

Have a great start to your “Friday Eve”.

-Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey

