Naknek man indicted on federal drug charges

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Naknek man was indicted by a federal grand jury in Anchorage Wednesday for allegedly arranging for $220,000 worth of illegal drugs through the U.S. Postal Service.

On Thursday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the District of Alaska issued a press release stating that 61-year-old Kenneth Bishop was indicted for possession and attempted possession of methamphetamine and heroin.

Bishop allegedly arranged for someone to transport about 170 grams of methamphetamine and about 50 grams of heroin on a regional flight from Merrill Field Airport in Anchorage to King Salmon on July 29, according to a press release from Alaska State Troopers. It noted that airport staff detected the drugs during a routine screening that day, and the Anchorage Airport Interdiction Team confiscated the drugs.

Following the bust, law enforcement conducted a controlled delivery of the drugs through the Postal Service in King Salmon. The release said Bishop picked up the package and was later pulled over and arrested by troopers monitoring it.

“There is a tidal wave of illegal drugs, such as heroin and meth, constantly flowing into our state,” said Alaska State Troopers Director Col. Bryan Barlow. “The Alaska State Troopers and our law enforcement partners remain committed to disrupting and halting the flow of controlled substances into Alaska.”

The agencies that played a role in the arrest include the Alaska State Troopers, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Anchorage Airport Interdiction Team, Alaska Wildlife Troopers and Bristol Bay Police Department.

“The U.S. Postal Inspection Service remains steadfast in its commitment to disrupting the shipment of illegal narcotics through the U.S. Mail,” said US Postal Inspection Service Inspector in Charge Anthony Galetti. “The arrest and federal indictment of this defendant ensures our continued efforts to secure the U.S. Mail, protect the Postal Service from criminal misuse and safeguard Alaskan communities. We thank our law enforcement partners for their collaboration in this investigation to bring this defendant to justice.”

If convicted, Bishop could face a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison.

Bishop is scheduled to make his first appearance in court on Monday.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.