New survey finds Anchorage could see future drop in older residents

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A new report from the Anchorage Economic Development Corp. predicts the city may soon have fewer senior citizens in it.

The first of its kind, the survey released by the corporation found 38% of Anchorage residents age 55-75 who participated are likely, or very likely, to move out of the city.

“It costs us jobs, it costs us economic opportunity,” said Anchorage Economic Development Corp. President and CEO Bill Popp. “Our older workers, our older members of the community take with them when they leave a whole lifetime of experience that helps us to do a better job to grow our community in the future.”

McKinley Research Group surveyed 300 people last spring.

“We understand the issues of weather, cold, dark,” Popp said. “We understand the need to be near family, especially if it’s grandparents that are leaving to be near grandkids living out of state.”

The survey found that the most important factors in respondents’ decision to leave Anchorage were cost of living, which had a net importance of 79%, weather with net importance of 76%, and public safety at 72%.

The survey also noted that the younger half of that age demographic, those age 55-64, are more likely to leave than seniors who are 65-75.

However, the survey found that 59% of respondents are unlikely or very unlikely to leave the city. The top factors for people staying in Anchorage were a sense of community, availability of health care and owning a home in Anchorage.

“Right now we don’t have any significant amounts of housing in downtown that would meet the needs of seniors,” Popp said.

The corporation wants to build on those responses to convince more older people to continue living in Anchorage. Popp said similar surveys will take place in future to monitor Anchorage’s older population.

Live, Work, Play Anchorage also presented the report, sponsored by AARP Alaska, Providence Health and Services Alaska, and Cook Inlet Housing Authority.

