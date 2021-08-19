Advertisement

Over 3,000 counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination cards from China seized at Alaska Port of Entry

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized 3,000 counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination cards at the port of entry in Anchorage, Alaska.
The U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized 3,000 counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination cards at the port of entry in Anchorage, Alaska.(Photo courtesy U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Jay Luzardo
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 1:26 PM AKDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers at the Anchorage Port of Entry confiscated more than 3,000 counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination cards from China, and “more keep coming,” the agency said.

In a Thursday afternoon press release from the agency, it stated that the cards closely resemble authentic Centers for Disease Control certificates provided by healthcare practitioners when administering the COVID-19 vaccine, but they appear to be made by low-quality printing methods.

“Getting these fraudulent cards off the streets and out of the hands of those who would then sell them is important for the safety of the American public,” said Lance Robinson, area port director in the release. “Looking out for the welfare of our fellow Alaskans is one of the many and varied responsibilities CBP is proud to take on.”

The release noted that CBP officers have been seizing a high volume of counterfeit vaccination cards throughout the country.

The agency also reminded people that the use of those cards is illegal:

“The Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) has warned the public that the unauthorized use of an official government agency’s seal (such as Health and Human Services (HHS) or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is a crime and may be punishable under Title 18 United States Code, Section 1017, and other applicable laws.”

According to the press release, Customs and Border Protection Officers seized the cards at an express consignment facility at the Port of Entry in Anchorage. This is separate from the Port of Alaska.

Editor’s note: This article has been updated to clarify that the Anchorage Port of Entry is not the same as the Port of Alaska.

