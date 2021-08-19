Quick moving system to bring rain to Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - We’re in between weather systems here in Southcentral, as we continue the trend of dry and partly cloudy skies for Thursday. While much of August has been on the wet side, the recent stretch of dry weather has been enjoyable if you’re an outdoors person. While more rain is in the forecast over the next week, it will be more off and on and not as widespread as what we saw for the first half of the month.

Currently, our next system is affecting the Norton Sound, Seward Peninsula and portions of western Alaska. While it will take its time getting here, we should begin to see the impacts of it as the evening approaches. For the first half of the day, we’ll hold onto mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. This will allow temperatures to warm quite nicely into the upper 50s for coastal regions, with temperatures easily climbing into the mid 60s for inland regions of Southcentral. As the system affecting the west coast gradually moves inland throughout the day, we’ll begin to see clouds slowly increasing. At first, it won’t be noticeable, but by this evening cloudy skies will have made a return to the area. This is when rain can be expected to fall across Southcentral. At first, it will fall in the Susitna Valley as early as 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. tonight and quickly spread eastward through the night. While the system won’t be a prolific rainmaker, it will bring anywhere from a tenth to half an inch of rain on average across the region. The higher amounts will be across the Susitna Valley and into Talkeetna. The rain will taper off into the early afternoon for Friday, marking the start of the Alaska State Fair with some lingering showers. While this will be the case, the first weekend of the fair will feature drier and sunnier conditions.

Through the weekend, we’ll see temperatures hold in the 60s. Saturday looks to be the nicest and sunniest day, with clouds returning into Sunday. This is where the active and cloudy weather pattern makes a return to Southcentral. For now, it looks like we’ll see on and off showers with overcast skies and highs struggling to climb out of the lower 60s.

Fall is indeed here and there’s nothing like ringing in the Alaska State Fair than with daily rain chances.

Have a safe Thursday!

