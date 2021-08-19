‘A total loss’: House fire near Fairbanks; arson investigation underway

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers said a vacant house near mile 11 of Chena Hot Springs Road is “a total loss” after a fire.

Troopers said officials were notified about the fire around 12:02 a.m, according to an online dispatch.

Troopers, North Star Volunteer Fire Department and a deputy fire marshal responded to the scene.

The deputy fire marshal determined the fire was intentionally set and will be conducting an arson investigation.

On Wednesday, troopers also reported another fire that is being investigated as arson. That fire taking place near mile 10 of Chena Hot Springs Road.

Troopers are asking anyone with information about any of the fires that have occurred on Chena Hot Springs Road this summer to contact them at (907) 451-5100.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.