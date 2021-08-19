Troopers get new search and rescue tool to help find people from the skies

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska State Troopers have a new tool to help them locate people who are missing in areas where it can be hard for rescuers to use their traditional tools.

“So as we’ve seen with previous rescues or attempts, we do have limitations with the cameras and other rescue technology,” said Aviation Safety Officer Justin Lilly who works for the Alaska Department of Public Safety.

The Recco system is designed to detect any Recco reflectors or Recco reflector-equipped clothing within a 100-meter search path. It’s a two-part system in which a detector emits a signal that is then bounced back by a reflector.

People can find these reflectors at stores or online.

“So being able to have an additional resource to be able to try and locate those folks in a timely, efficient manner is greatly beneficial,” Lilly said.

The detector sends out a high-powered radar signal echoed back by a Recco reflector. Troopers now have a Recco search and rescue helicopter detector, which they hang about 30 feet below the helicopter. It then sends signals to the operator in the cockpit.

The helicopter makes circular motions in the air to help eliminate areas of ground with the mission to find the person below and take them to safety.

“We’re pretty excited about it,” Lilly said. “It’s a phenomenal piece of technology we’re really honored to have been able, to you know, kind of demo it in a state such as Alaska and be able to offer that to our citizens.”

While this is a great tool for Alaska State Troopers to have, it only works if the missing person has a Recco reflector or reflector-equipped clothing. Troopers still advise people who plan to go out and explore the outdoors to carry a locator beacon.

The company that makes this device has loaned it to the Troopers for two years at no cost and it is only one of seven in North America.

