Alaska July job numbers up but trail pre-pandemic levels

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - A state labor department report says July job numbers in Alaska were up over a year earlier. But it says few industries have reached their pre-pandemic employment levels.

Alaska had about 17,700 more jobs last month compared to a year earlier but 30,100 fewer than in July 2019. Industries, such as leisure and hospitality, hit hard last year by restrictions aimed at reducing the spread of COVID-19, posted gains over July 2020.

The leisure and hospitality sector had about 5,100 more jobs last month than a year earlier. But it still had 10,800 fewer jobs last month than in July 2019.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.