Alaska reports 686 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported 686 new COVID-19 infections in the state on Thursday as COVID-19 hospitalizations remain high.

The state reported no additional deaths related to COVID-19, leaving a total of 404 state-reported COVID-19-related deaths of Alaska residents. However, Alaska health officials confirmed on Thursday that five residents of an elder care facility in Ketchikan who had tested positive for COVID-19 died within the last week. Clinton Bennett with the state health department said state-supported Pioneer Homes don’t determine the cause of death or see the death certificates of residents.

Bennett said in an email to Alaska’s News Source that a total of 12 residents and five staff had tested positive for COVID-19 over the last month. During that time, four Pioneer Home residents required hospitalization.

COVID-19 hospitalizations also remain high in Alaska, with the health department reporting 125 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide. That’s up from early last week when the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations hovered around 100.

The state’s hospital data dashboard shows that, as of Wednesday, there were nine staffed adult ICU beds left available in Anchorage.

Hospital administrators and state health officials for weeks have been saying the rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations is contributing to staff burnout, bed shortages and staffing issues. On Wednesday, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink said hospital beds are in short supply and that the influx of COVID-19 patients elongates wait times for people coming in for other medical needs, such as car crashes and heart attacks.

Earlier this week, Providence Alaska Medical Center temporarily postponed elective surgeries on Monday and Tuesday to relieve pressure on staffing and make room for patients who needed it most.

The current surge in cases and COVID-related hospitalizations in Alaska is being largely driven by the delta variant. The delta variant accounted for 88% of COVID-19 cases sequenced during the week that began July 25, according to the most recent Genomic Surveillance Situation Report from the Alaska Sequencing Consortium.

According to a Wednesday report from the state health department, a total of 876 delta variant cases have been identified in Alaska so far and the variant “accounts for almost all newly detected cases.”

Of the 686 new COVID-19 cases reported by the state Thursday, 631 of them were identified among residents of the following communities:

Anchorage: 201

Wasilla: 52

Palmer: 37

Homer: 34

Nome Census Area: 34

Juneau: 31

Fairbanks: 30

Eagle River: 20

Kodiak: 19

Bethel Census Area: 13

Utqiagvik: 12

Kenai: 11

Chugiak: 10

Ketchikan: 10

Soldotna: 10

North Pole: 7

Sitka: 7

Bethel: 5

Girdwood: 5

Kusilvak Census Area: 5

Seward: 5

Anchor Point: 4

Copper River Census Area: 4

North Slope Borough: 4

Northwest Arctic Borough: 4

Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area: 4

Wrangell: 4

Craig: 3

Dillingham: 3

Douglas: 3

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 3

Kenai Peninsula Borough North: 3

Kenai Peninsula Borough South: 3

Kotzebue: 3

Nome: 3

Big Lake: 2

Chevak: 2

Fritz Creek: 2

Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 2

Nikiski: 2

Willow: 2

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 2

Aleutians East Borough: 1

Aleutians West Census Area: 1

Cordova: 1

Haines: 1

Hooper Bay: 1

Knik-Fairview: 1

Metlakatla: 1

Skagway: 1

Tok: 1

Unalaska: 1

Valdez: 1

The state also reported 55 new nonresident cases of COVID-19 on Thursday — 14 in Anchorage, 12 people in the seafood industry in Sitka, four in Juneau, four in Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon, four in the North Slope Borough, three in Fairbanks, two in Homer, two in Kenai, two in Ketchikan, two in the Ketchikan Gateway Borough, two in Kodiak and one each in the Denali Borough, Wasilla, Wrangell and an unknown location.

As of Thursday, the state’s vaccine monitoring dashboard shows that 59.6% of Alaskans age 12 and older have gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and that 53.6% are fully vaccinated. The Juneau region remains the most vaccinated out of all regions in the state, with 75.7% of people 12 and older vaccinated.

The Kenai Peninsula Borough and the Matanuska-Susitna Borough are the two least-vaccinated regions in the state, with 45.5% and 37.6% of people 12 and older fully vaccinated, respectively.

The statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate over the past seven days per 100,000 people, remains high.

Since the pandemic began, the state has processed more than 2.62 million COVID-19 tests, and currently has a seven-day average positivity rate of 7.06%.

