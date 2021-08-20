Advertisement

Alaska says 5 deaths from facility that had virus outbreak

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(WVLT)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 4:53 PM AKDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - An Alaska health department spokesperson says five residents of a state-supported elder-care facility in Ketchikan who had tested positive for COVID-19 died in the last week.

In response to a question on whether the deaths were COVID-19-related, Clinton Bennett said the state-supported Pioneer Homes do not determine the cause of death or see the death certificates of residents. But he said the five had tested positive for COVID-19.

There has been a COVID-19 outbreak at the Ketchikan Pioneer Home. Bennett declined to say if those who had died had been vaccinated, citing privacy.

The Pioneer Home system falls under the state health department.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

