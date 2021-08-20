Alaska says 5 deaths from facility that had virus outbreak

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - An Alaska health department spokesperson says five residents of a state-supported elder-care facility in Ketchikan who had tested positive for COVID-19 died in the last week.

In response to a question on whether the deaths were COVID-19-related, Clinton Bennett said the state-supported Pioneer Homes do not determine the cause of death or see the death certificates of residents. But he said the five had tested positive for COVID-19.

There has been a COVID-19 outbreak at the Ketchikan Pioneer Home. Bennett declined to say if those who had died had been vaccinated, citing privacy.

The Pioneer Home system falls under the state health department.

