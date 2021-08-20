Alaska Supreme Court upholds ruling allowing Zaletel recall petition to go forward

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Supreme Court has upheld a decision by a lower court ruling that a petition to recall Anchorage Assembly member Meg Zaletel can move forward.

Zaletel faces a recall effort from Anchorage resident Russell Biggs, who initially filed two petitions against Zaletel last year, alleging similar behavior as the effort to recall member Felix Rivera, which ultimately failed.

The Anchorage municipal clerk initially denied both of those petitions. Biggs challenged that denial in court, and in May, Alaska Superior Court Judge Kevin Saxby upheld the clerk’s denial of one of the petitions, but reversed her denial of the other, meaning it could move forward.

The city appealed that Superior Court decision in June, and on Thursday the Alaska Supreme Court ordered that Saxby’s May 20 decision should be upheld. That means one of the petitions to recall Zaletel remains denied, but the other can go forward.

The petition that was upheld claims that Zaletel “committed misconduct in office” in August 2020, and claims she violated a previous city emergency order by participating in “an indoor gathering of more than 15 people at a meeting of the Anchorage Assembly.”

In a June 16 letter to Biggs, the Anchorage Municipal Clerk’s Office wrote that he had until Aug. 16 to collect at least 2,468 signatures of voters from Zaletel’s district, or 25% of the votes cast in the 2019 election for Seat F on the assembly.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.