Back to the Office: Will work from home continue in the long run?

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For well over a year, those who could work from home have been getting used to shorter trips out to lunch, almost no commuting, and the chance to find more work-life balance and be around their families while working from home. It looked like the work place would be getting back to normal soon, but the delta variant is making many companies throw out their return to the office plans.

A lot of Alaskans have been working from home. According to data from the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development, 35% of households had at least one member working from home during peak pandemic times.

Research analyst for the department Liz Brooks said that doesn’t even count the people who were working at home before the pandemic. Throughout the last year and a half, she said the data shows that when COVID-19 case rates spike, work from home rates spike — like during the holidays in 2020.

Many companies spent thousands of dollars on equipment to make working from home possible for their employees. Brooks said there was success in productivity for many corporations, but not all of them.

“Really, I guess the likelihood of teleworking in the future depends whether individual companies found success with it,” Brooks said.

While companies spent a lot of money on laptops and other work-from-home gear, households started spending more money on their internet connectivity, said GCI Chief Communications Officer Heather Handyside.

She said that internet usage has gone up significantly since March2020. Overall, internet usage is up by about a third, but she said there have been times when it’s gone up as much as 50% above pre-pandemic levels.

It’s not all because of work, though. Handyside said a major portion of Alaska’s internet usage over the last year and half has been due to entertainment as well.

“We definitely see our data and our traffic increase on our network in the evening, and we assume that that’s gaming,” Handyside said. “And we have seen increased capacity throughout the day which we assume is people working and learning at home.”

Work from home has been successful for GCI, Handyside said. About 70% of the company’s 2,000 employees have been remote working since March 2020. She said about 80% of them are happy with it and are looking to either stay or make use of a hybrid model of work — the ability to work at home as well as in the office.

“I think what it says about the future of working from home is that some of the practices people have gotten used to during the pandemic, they aren’t going away,” she said. “Or we’ve kind of set a new expectation for how people work. And I think that it shows that employers just have to be more flexible and accommodating to get and retain the people that we want in our workforce.”

While many companies are wanting to bring their employees back to the office, the pandemic is still throwing a wrench in those plans. Now with the vaccine being available, Brooks said it’s still too soon to determine how that will affect the long-term look of working from home.

