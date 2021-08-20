Fishing Report: Silver Salmon Derby heating up in Seward

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The 66th Annual Seward Silver Salmon Derby is underway, and a $20,000 grand prize is up for grabs for the biggest catch of the derby.

The longtime derby runs until Sunday, Aug. 22, and anglers are able to fish from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily for a chance at prizes.

Through the first five days of the derby, organizers say they’ve seen 1,500 anglers and 1,300 silvers caught. The Seward Chamber of Commerce puts on the event and said they use the event to help support local fisheries through raising funds.

Derby tickets can be bought online for $10 a day and $50 for the whole derby. More information about the derby and prizes anglers can receive can be found on the derby website.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.