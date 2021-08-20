Advertisement

Gara, former Alaska lawmaker, says he will run for governor

Rep. Les Gara
Rep. Les Gara(KTUU)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 12:18 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Former Alaska state Rep. Les Gara has announced plans to run for governor.

The Anchorage Democrat joins Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy and former Gov. Bill Walker, an independent, who have previously announced intentions to run.

Libertarian William “Billy” Toien is the only official candidate listed so far with the state Division of Elections.

In a statement Friday, Gara cited as concerns state infrastructure needs, Alaska’s education and university systems and getting a “fair share” for the state’s oil.

He served in the state House from January 2003 to January 2019.

