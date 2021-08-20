Advertisement

Rain breezes through the state

Saturday sees some sunshine again
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 8:51 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Nome picked up 0.43 inches of rain and there were 0.27 inches for Bethel as rain pushed through the western half of the state.

The low pressure system that is funneling up the moisture is spinning off the west coast. Rain spread through the interior Thursday and was showing up in the northern Susitna Valley by evening.

The rain will move quickly through, so much so that by Friday night, we could see clearing already, paving the way for partly sunny skies for Saturday.

The hot spot Thursday was Palmer and Merrill Field at 69 degrees. The cold spot went to Anaktuvuk Pass. We got word that temperatures dropped to 29 degrees for Tok early Thursday. Talk about cold!

