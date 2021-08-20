Scenes from Afghanistan stir emotions in Alaska’s veterans and soldiers, but they’re not alone

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Americans and the world watched in awe early this week as Taliban fighters entered Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, and took control of the city as the United States and its allies neared the end of a nearly 20-year campaign in the country.

But few experiencing it this side of a television screen felt it quite as near as U.S. soldiers and veterans who served there. In many cases side-by-side with Afghan soldiers and citizens.

“I was off the grid on Sunday, came back to civilization and had a voice mail from one of the soldiers and interpreters that I’d served with over there,” said Retired Lt. Col. Mark DeRocchi, who served three tours in Afghanistan.

He got emotional as he described the message.

“He was basically explaining that his life was on the line, and he needed help.”

“It’s gut-wrenching that there’s very little that I can do,” DeRocchi continued.

He talked about the Special Immigration Visa available to Afghan citizens who helped U.S. forces.

“But personally, other than doing the documentation that’s needed, there’s very little I can do, and that’s a sense of helplessness. And as a former soldier, you very seldom feel that way. There’s usually something you can do.”

DeRocchi, who deals with PTSD from his service, runs a non-profit connecting Gold Star families — those who’ve lost a soldier in action — with service members who knew their fallen loved one.

Still, as someone who’s made a path forward by helping others, even he found himself caught off-guard by the events in Kabul this past week.

“I’ll be honest with you, on Sunday night when I saw the news, I was surprised by my emotional reaction,” DeRocchi told an Alaska’s News Source reporter Tuesday. “It caught me off guard and I’m usually pretty good about knowing certain situations will trigger certain emotions as a veteran.”

DeRocchi said support from his friends and former comrades has helped this week.

“You have to have a chance to talk to people you trust, people you served with,” he said. “The network of friends that reached out and want to check on me, but also soldiers that are looking for advice or thoughts is what I think gives veterans like myself solace to help each other.”

DeRocchi isn’t the only former service member feeling the resurgence of emotion from his time in combat, and a swell of support.

“My phone is ringing off the hook with veterans that I personally know, veterans that I’ve worked with and mentored through IAVA, and a number of other organizations that I’m involved with,” said retired Sgt. Eric Donoho, who works with Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America.

Donoho served at Fort Richardson from 2006-2009 and lived in Alaska until 2015. He deployed with the 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division on its first-ever deployment to Iraq.

The 4-25, or Spartan Brigade as they’re commonly called, spent 33 months — nearly three years — in Afghanistan.

RELATED: Operation Afghanistan - KTUU embeds with the 4-25 in 2018

In its short 16 years of existence, all since the start of the U.S. - Middle East conflicts, the unit lost 77 soldiers. Those lost are now memorialized in granite in front of the brigade’s headquarters on JBER.

In Iraq, two IED explosions and an EFP (explosively formed projectile) ended Donoho’s active military career in 2009.

For a while after his medical retirement, Donoho says he felt like he was doing just fine. Until a move put him into an emotional spiral, and he found himself attempting suicide. His gun didn’t fire. A trusted friend helped him spiral back up and get help.

That friend later took his own life.

“I lost 17 friends in combat, and since that combat, I have lost 17 friends to suicide,” Donoho told Alaska’s News Source. “And as somebody who’s out front on, you know, mental health issues, you know and has PTSD myself, there is no shame in talking to anybody about it. It’s better to get it out and move forward than it is to keep it in and keep looking backwards.”

Donoho suggests any veteran or soldier who needs help should reach out to friends, family. Or if not, the VA or other crisis lines.

Regardless of what’s going on today in Afghanistan, he says, the work done by U.S. military members has done good.

“When we highlight this, we focus on that negative aspect of it, and we forget that in the past 20 years, how many thousands of girls and boys have grown up in a country that has provided them the freedoms to get the education that they have to go on abroad and get educations in America and in Europe,” Donoho said. “All of those individuals still have an extreme love for their homeland in Afghanistan.”

“The reality is the seeds for democracy were sown, it’s just whether or not the American people can continue to foot the bill on a yearly basis from a financial standpoint, and then most importantly from the standpoint on what this toll takes on American servicemen and women,” he continued.

Veterans aren’t the only ones emphasizing the good that’s been done.

“The sacrifice that a lot of Americans have seen over the decades is something that I think we need to remember,” said Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, in an interview with Alaska’s News Source Monday. “Make sure if you see a vet who served over there, tell them, tell her, ‘Hey, you helped. What you did was not in vain, regardless of what you’re seeing on TV, you helped secure our nation for the last 20 years.’ I think that’s probably the most important thing Alaskans can do right now.”

At Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Thursday, Sgt. 1st Class Gustav Schoengut is one of the few remaining Spartans still at the base since the brigade’s 2017-2018 deployment. He says regardless of what’s going on today, Afghanistan veterans should take pride in what they did.

“Everyone who was there should be very proud of what they’ve done,” Schoengut said Thursday in front of the brigade’s memorial. “You can’t control anything that you’re not there for, and what we did, we tried to pick people up, put them on their feet, and I think we accomplished that mission.”

If you or someone you love needs mental health help or is contemplating suicide, there are many places to reach out for help: The Alaska Care Line is 1 (877)266-4357. The Veterans Crisis Line can be reached at 1(800)273-8255, by text at 838255 or at their website. For family members of fallen soldiers, there is also a National Military Survivor Helpline at 800-959-TAPS (8277).

