Advertisement

Week two Alaska prep football preview

Alaska's News Source file photo.
Alaska's News Source file photo.(Austin Sjong)
By Austin Sjong
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 7:33 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After one week of Alaska high school football, East Anchorage High School and the Soldotna Stars remain at the top of their respective divisions.

Heading into week two, here is the Division I poll according to the Alaska Sports Broadcasting Network:

1. East (1-0) vs South (0-0)

2. Juneau (1-0) at Dimond (0-0)

3. West (1-0) vs Service (0-1)

4. South (0-0) at East (1-0)

5. Service (0-1) at West (1-0)

Division II - III poll according to the Alaska Sports Broadcasting Network:

1.Sohi (0-0) at Lathrop (1-0)

2. Lathrop (1-0) vs SoHi (0-0)

3. Monroe (1-0) vs Nikiski (1-0)

4. Eagle River (1-0) at Houston (0-0)

5. North Pole (1-0) vs Kenai (0-1)

The complete schedule for all upcoming football games can be found on the Alaska School Activities Association website.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sign for the Intensive Care Unit at the Fairbanks Memorial Hospital.
4 new deaths, 647 new COVID-19 cases in Alaska as hospitalizations remain high
3 taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash on Glenn Highway
(AP Photo/Judy Patrick, File)
Judge strikes down Alaska’s Willow Project permits, citing issues with approval process
Foresters say Mayday trees impact the environment, sometimes miles away.
A program is offering Anchorage homeowners an incentive to remove invasive Mayday trees
The U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized 3,000 counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination cards at...
Over 3,000 counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination cards from China seized at Alaska Port of Entry

Latest News

A sign at the Seward Boat Harbor.
Fishing Report: Silver Salmon Derby heating up in Seward
The trophies for the steel bucket relays.
West High runners sweep steel bucket relays
UAA Volleyball looks to capitalize on strong spring heading into 2021 season
Anchorage Golf Course held a 2021 USGA Senior Amateur qualifier on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021 in...
Eagle River’s Tee Fisher qualifies for USGA Women’s Senior Amateur Championships