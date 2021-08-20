Week two Alaska prep football preview

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After one week of Alaska high school football, East Anchorage High School and the Soldotna Stars remain at the top of their respective divisions.

Heading into week two, here is the Division I poll according to the Alaska Sports Broadcasting Network:

1. East (1-0) vs South (0-0)

2. Juneau (1-0) at Dimond (0-0)

3. West (1-0) vs Service (0-1)

4. South (0-0) at East (1-0)

5. Service (0-1) at West (1-0)

Division II - III poll according to the Alaska Sports Broadcasting Network:

1.Sohi (0-0) at Lathrop (1-0)

2. Lathrop (1-0) vs SoHi (0-0)

3. Monroe (1-0) vs Nikiski (1-0)

4. Eagle River (1-0) at Houston (0-0)

5. North Pole (1-0) vs Kenai (0-1)

The complete schedule for all upcoming football games can be found on the Alaska School Activities Association website.

