Advertisement

Wet, breezy morning gives way to sunshine across most of Southcentral

Sunshine will headline the first weekend of the Alaska State Fair
By Aaron Morrison
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 7:55 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The quick-moving system that brought rain to Southcentral is quickly fizzling out as it tracks east. While some areas continue to see rain, most of the region is beginning to dry out with cloudy and breezy conditions remaining. The rain has pushed into Prince William Sound, with only lingering showers being seen across the Mat-Su Valley, where more than half an inch of rain has already been reported. This area has seen the greatest extent of the rain with points further south only picking up a trace to nearly two-tenths of an inch. How fitting that it rains on the first day of the Alaska State Fair, as the fair and rain seem to go hand in hand. The good news is the rain is quickly sweeping through and while clouds and winds remain, sunshine will quickly return.

A ridge of high pressure that is building into the Southwest will open the door for sunshine to return later today. As a result, temperatures should easily jump into the low- to mid-60s later today. Hopefully, you enjoy the sunshine, as we’ll see it stick around through the weekend. Saturday will be a gorgeous day, with sunny to mostly sunny skies, with highs climbing into the low- to mid-60s. This trend will continue into Sunday, although clouds will slowly begin to creep back into the region ahead of our next weather maker.

Meanwhile, Southeast will start off the weekend with isolated to scattered showers across the Northern Inner Channels, before the aforementioned low brings the return to sunny and warm conditions into Sunday. Both Southcentral and Southeast should embrace the sunshine, as clouds and showery activity returns as we head into the last full week of August.

Have a wonderful first day of the fair!

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized 3,000 counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination cards at...
Over 3,000 counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination cards from China seized at Alaska Port of Entry
A sign for the Intensive Care Unit at the Fairbanks Memorial Hospital.
4 new deaths, 647 new COVID-19 cases in Alaska as hospitalizations remain high
Coronavirus
Alaska says 5 deaths from facility that had virus outbreak
Man dies after being shot by trooper in Selawik
Governor adds budget bill to special session agenda amid threats legislators would leave

Latest News

Friday, August 20 Morning Weather
Friday, August 20 Morning Weather
Weather report with Jackie Purcell.
Rain breezes through the state
Thursday, August 19 Morning Weather
Quick moving system to bring rain to Southcentral
Thursday, August 19 Morning Weather
Thursday, August 19 Morning Weather