Wet, breezy morning gives way to sunshine across most of Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The quick-moving system that brought rain to Southcentral is quickly fizzling out as it tracks east. While some areas continue to see rain, most of the region is beginning to dry out with cloudy and breezy conditions remaining. The rain has pushed into Prince William Sound, with only lingering showers being seen across the Mat-Su Valley, where more than half an inch of rain has already been reported. This area has seen the greatest extent of the rain with points further south only picking up a trace to nearly two-tenths of an inch. How fitting that it rains on the first day of the Alaska State Fair, as the fair and rain seem to go hand in hand. The good news is the rain is quickly sweeping through and while clouds and winds remain, sunshine will quickly return.

A ridge of high pressure that is building into the Southwest will open the door for sunshine to return later today. As a result, temperatures should easily jump into the low- to mid-60s later today. Hopefully, you enjoy the sunshine, as we’ll see it stick around through the weekend. Saturday will be a gorgeous day, with sunny to mostly sunny skies, with highs climbing into the low- to mid-60s. This trend will continue into Sunday, although clouds will slowly begin to creep back into the region ahead of our next weather maker.

Meanwhile, Southeast will start off the weekend with isolated to scattered showers across the Northern Inner Channels, before the aforementioned low brings the return to sunny and warm conditions into Sunday. Both Southcentral and Southeast should embrace the sunshine, as clouds and showery activity returns as we head into the last full week of August.

Have a wonderful first day of the fair!

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.