1 dead following a house fire in the Sand Lake area Saturday morning

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Fire Department says one person is dead following an early morning house fire Saturday in the Sand Lake area.

AFD Assistant Chief Alex Boyd said in a statement that crews were alerted of the fire around 1:30 a.m. Early reports to AFD were that people were trapped inside the home in the 9200 block of Jewel Lake Rd. Once on scene, a crew was able to confirm that there in fact was a person stuck inside.

“The crew made attempts to enter the residence through windows to conduct the rescue in the areas where the resident was thought to be,” the statement says. “Due to the heavy amount of fire and structural damage, rescue crews were not able to fully access deep into the interior of the home.”

AFD says the fire at the duplex residence was brought under control around 2:30 a.m.

“Unfortunately, the fire resulted in the fatality of one resident,” the statement says.

AFD says fire crews will be on the scene for the majority of the day.

The Anchorage Fire Department is investigating a house fire in the Sand Lake area Saturday. (Kim Daehnke/ Alaska's News Source)

AFD did not release information or the name of the person who died.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

