1 hurt in residential fire in the Fairview area

Anchorage Fire Department Assistant Chief Alex Boyd says the call of the fire came in around...
Anchorage Fire Department Assistant Chief Alex Boyd says the call of the fire came in around 8:40 p.m. Friday.(Dave Leval/ Alaska's News Source)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 9:21 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Police and firefighters are at the scene of a residential fire near E 13th and Gambell in the Fairview area.

Anchorage Fire Department Assistant Chief Alex Boyd says the call of the fire came in around 8:40 p.m. Friday.

Boyd says the fire at the residence started in the shed and then spread to the house.

One person is said to be hurt. The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.

The Anchorage Police Department says several road closures in the area including E. 13th at both Gambell and Hyder Streets.

Police are assisting AFD at the scene.

Law enforcement is asking the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

