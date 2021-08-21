2 deaths, 471 COVID-19 cases reported Friday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported two deaths and 471 new COVID-19 cases in the state on Friday.

The state reported two additional deaths related to COVID-19, leaving a total of 406 state-reported COVID-19-related deaths of Alaska residents. One of the deaths was recent, being an Anchorage woman in her 30s. The other death was Prince of Wales-Hyder man in his 80s. He was identified through a death certificate review.

As of Friday, the state’s vaccine monitoring dashboard shows that 59.7% of Alaskans age 12 and older have gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and that 53.7% are fully vaccinated. The Juneau region remains the most vaccinated out of all regions in the state, with 75.8% of people 12 and older vaccinated.

DHSS says there are currently 125 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized. Of those, 19 are on ventilators.

Of the 471 new COVID-19 cases reported by the state, 443 of them were identified among residents of the following communities:

Anchorage: 140

Wasilla: 44

Bethel Census Area: 31

Fairbanks: 31

Palmer: 28

Juneau: 22

Ketchikan: 14

Eagle River: 13

Homer: 12)

Kusilvak Census Area: 10

Kodiak: 9

Sitka: 7

Valdez: 7

Soldotna: 6

Kenai: 5

Nome Census Area: 5

Seward: 5

Unalaska: 5

Bethel: 4

North Pole: 4

Douglas: 3

Houston: 3

Nikiski: 3

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 3

Chugiak: 2

Copper River Census Area: 2

Kenai Peninsula Borough North: 2

North Slope Borough: 2

Utqiaġvik: 2

Anchor Point: 1

Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula: 1

Chevak: 1

Craig: 1

Dillingham: 1

Dillingham Census Area: 1

Girdwood: 1

Haines: 1

Healy: 1

Hooper Bay: 1

Kenai Peninsula Borough South: 1

Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 1

Mat-Su Borough: 1

Nome: 1

Northwest Arctic Borough: 1

Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area: 1

Sterling: 1

Willow: 1

Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon: 1

28 new nonresident cases were identified in:

Anchorage: 11

Fairbanks: 4

Juneau: 3

North Slope Borough: 2

Petersburg: 2

Ketchikan: 2

Soldotna: 1

Location under investigation: 3

Since the pandemic began, the state has processed more than 2.63 million COVID-19 tests, and currently has a seven-day average positivity rate of 7.12%.

