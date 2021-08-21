Advertisement

2 deaths, 471 COVID-19 cases reported Friday

(Associated Press)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 5:09 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported two deaths and 471 new COVID-19 cases in the state on Friday.

The state reported two additional deaths related to COVID-19, leaving a total of 406 state-reported COVID-19-related deaths of Alaska residents. One of the deaths was recent, being an Anchorage woman in her 30s. The other death was Prince of Wales-Hyder man in his 80s. He was identified through a death certificate review.

As of Friday, the state’s vaccine monitoring dashboard shows that 59.7% of Alaskans age 12 and older have gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and that 53.7% are fully vaccinated. The Juneau region remains the most vaccinated out of all regions in the state, with 75.8% of people 12 and older vaccinated.

DHSS says there are currently 125 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized. Of those, 19 are on ventilators.

Of the 471 new COVID-19 cases reported by the state, 443 of them were identified among residents of the following communities:

  • Anchorage: 140
  • Wasilla: 44
  • Bethel Census Area: 31
  • Fairbanks: 31
  • Palmer: 28
  • Juneau: 22
  • Ketchikan: 14
  • Eagle River: 13
  • Homer: 12)
  • Kusilvak Census Area: 10
  • Kodiak: 9
  • Sitka: 7
  • Valdez: 7
  • Soldotna: 6
  • Kenai: 5
  • Nome Census Area: 5
  • Seward: 5
  • Unalaska: 5
  • Bethel: 4
  • North Pole: 4
  • Douglas: 3
  • Houston: 3
  • Nikiski: 3
  • Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 3
  • Chugiak: 2
  • Copper River Census Area: 2
  • Kenai Peninsula Borough North: 2
  • North Slope Borough: 2
  • Utqiaġvik: 2
  • Anchor Point: 1
  • Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula: 1
  • Chevak: 1
  • Craig: 1
  • Dillingham: 1
  • Dillingham Census Area: 1
  • Girdwood: 1
  • Haines: 1
  • Healy: 1
  • Hooper Bay: 1
  • Kenai Peninsula Borough South: 1
  • Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 1
  • Mat-Su Borough: 1
  • Nome: 1
  • Northwest Arctic Borough: 1
  • Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area: 1
  • Sterling: 1
  • Willow: 1
  • Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon: 1

28 new nonresident cases were identified in:

  • Anchorage: 11
  • Fairbanks: 4
  • Juneau: 3
  • North Slope Borough: 2
  • Petersburg: 2
  • Ketchikan: 2
  • Soldotna: 1
  • Location under investigation: 3

Since the pandemic began, the state has processed more than 2.63 million COVID-19 tests, and currently has a seven-day average positivity rate of 7.12%.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized 3,000 counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination cards at...
Over 3,000 counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination cards from China seized at Alaska Port of Entry
A sign for the Intensive Care Unit at the Fairbanks Memorial Hospital.
4 new deaths, 647 new COVID-19 cases in Alaska as hospitalizations remain high
Coronavirus
Alaska says 5 deaths from facility that had virus outbreak
Governor adds budget bill to special session agenda amid threats legislators would leave
Coronavirus
Alaska reports 686 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

Latest News

Bartlett Regional Hospital in Juneau. (12/22/2020)
Juneau hospital limits visitors as COVID-19 cases surge
Alaska's News Source reporter Taylor Clark getting this story done from his home office.
Back to the Office: Will work from home continue in the long run?
(File)
Live updates: Alaska State Fair kicks off Friday
Rep. Les Gara
Gara, former Alaska lawmaker, says he will run for governor