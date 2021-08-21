2 deaths, 471 COVID-19 cases reported Friday
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported two deaths and 471 new COVID-19 cases in the state on Friday.
The state reported two additional deaths related to COVID-19, leaving a total of 406 state-reported COVID-19-related deaths of Alaska residents. One of the deaths was recent, being an Anchorage woman in her 30s. The other death was Prince of Wales-Hyder man in his 80s. He was identified through a death certificate review.
As of Friday, the state’s vaccine monitoring dashboard shows that 59.7% of Alaskans age 12 and older have gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and that 53.7% are fully vaccinated. The Juneau region remains the most vaccinated out of all regions in the state, with 75.8% of people 12 and older vaccinated.
DHSS says there are currently 125 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized. Of those, 19 are on ventilators.
Of the 471 new COVID-19 cases reported by the state, 443 of them were identified among residents of the following communities:
- Anchorage: 140
- Wasilla: 44
- Bethel Census Area: 31
- Fairbanks: 31
- Palmer: 28
- Juneau: 22
- Ketchikan: 14
- Eagle River: 13
- Homer: 12)
- Kusilvak Census Area: 10
- Kodiak: 9
- Sitka: 7
- Valdez: 7
- Soldotna: 6
- Kenai: 5
- Nome Census Area: 5
- Seward: 5
- Unalaska: 5
- Bethel: 4
- North Pole: 4
- Douglas: 3
- Houston: 3
- Nikiski: 3
- Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 3
- Chugiak: 2
- Copper River Census Area: 2
- Kenai Peninsula Borough North: 2
- North Slope Borough: 2
- Utqiaġvik: 2
- Anchor Point: 1
- Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula: 1
- Chevak: 1
- Craig: 1
- Dillingham: 1
- Dillingham Census Area: 1
- Girdwood: 1
- Haines: 1
- Healy: 1
- Hooper Bay: 1
- Kenai Peninsula Borough South: 1
- Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 1
- Mat-Su Borough: 1
- Nome: 1
- Northwest Arctic Borough: 1
- Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area: 1
- Sterling: 1
- Willow: 1
- Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon: 1
28 new nonresident cases were identified in:
- Anchorage: 11
- Fairbanks: 4
- Juneau: 3
- North Slope Borough: 2
- Petersburg: 2
- Ketchikan: 2
- Soldotna: 1
- Location under investigation: 3
Since the pandemic began, the state has processed more than 2.63 million COVID-19 tests, and currently has a seven-day average positivity rate of 7.12%.
