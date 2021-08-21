Advertisement

Coast Guard: Search underway for a missing man near Whitter

By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 11:59 AM AKDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The U.S. Coast Guard is looking for a 60-year-old man who may have fallen overboard near Surprise Cove and Cochrane Bay.

The Coast Guard says they were notified by the Cordova Police Department that Victor Moreno was noticed missing from a recreational vessel at about 6 a.m. Saturday.

Moreno was last seen wearing a green jacket, green pants, and brown boots.

A Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew and a Coast Guard boat crew are involved in the search. The search is happening about 10 nautical miles east of Whitter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

