Juneau hospital limits visitors as COVID-19 cases surge

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - Juneau’s hospital will limit visitors as the city sees its highest monthly COVID-19 case rate of the pandemic.

Bartlett Regional Hospital made the announcement on Friday. Some lower-level elective surgeries that require postoperative care will be postponed, a decision that will be assessed weekly.

“The surge of COVID-19 infections is concerning,” said Rose Lawhorne, the hospital’s CEO, through a prepared statement. “We see increased deaths and serious illness related to this infection, particularly in the unvaccinated population.”

Juneau’s latest COVID-19 data shows 216 active cases of the virus with the delta variant as the predominant strain recorded. There are 95 beds available at Bartlett Regional Hospital, but the hospital is said to be strained and there are supply shortages.

Three people have died at the hospital with COVID-19 since Aug. 11. City officials would not confirm if any one of those people were fully vaccinated, citing privacy laws.

Robert Barr, the deputy city manager, said a high case rate had overwhelmed Juneau’s contact tracing system. If someone tests positive for COVID-19, they’re asked to tell their own close contacts.

City Hall is also strained with the COVID-19 case surge. The city’s three libraries will have reduced hours starting on Monday so staff can be reassigned to Juneau’s emergency operations center.

In response to the case surge, Juneau’s COVID-19 alert level is being raised to high on Friday. Tougher restrictions include mandating that restaurants have 50% indoor capacity unless an exemption request is approved:

There is a 20-person limit for gatherings with everyone wearing face masks. There is no size limit if everyone is fully vaccinated.

Personal services, like hairdressers, are mandated to go to appointments only.

Gymnasiums will be at 50% capacity with indoor classes limited to fully vaccinated people.

The city reimplemented a face mask mandate late last month in response to the ongoing COVID-19 surge. That mandate is still in effect with case rates doubling since July.

“We need the community to pull together and act in unison to interrupt the current cycle of case positivity,” said Mila Cosgrove, the incident commander of the Juneau Emergency Operations Center, on Friday.

After the first week of the school year, the Juneau School District has recorded nine COVID-19 cases across five different schools. A face mask mandate is in place, but the district is not currently moving to remote learning at any school.

Kristin Bartlett, a spokesperson for the district, said a mixture of students and staff have tested positive for the virus. Vaccine clinics are planned at some middle schools next week.

Over 82% of Juneau’s eligible population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The city recorded 38% of its COVID-19 cases on Monday among fully vaccinated people.

Following state and national trends, Barr said the vast majority of hospitalizations and serious cases of the virus have been among unvaccinated residents.

The “staggeringly high” case numbers seen in Juneau would have put the city in lockdown if they were recorded last year, Barr added, explaining that high vaccination rates have allowed for more limited mitigation efforts.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.