Advertisement

Look up! August full moon lights up night sky this weekend

By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 7:35 PM AKDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The August full moon is coming this weekend.

Known as the full sturgeon moon, it peaks at 8:02 a.m. EDT on Sunday while the sun is still out, so skywatchers will have to wait until sundown to get their first view of the celestial show, NASA says.

The moon will look full on both Saturday and Sunday nights.

“August’s full moon was traditionally called the sturgeon moon because the giant sturgeon of the Great Lakes and Lake Champlain were most readily caught during this part of summer,” according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac.

Full moon names come from the Native American tradition.

Other traditional names are:

  • Corn moon
  • Harvest moon
  • Ricing moon
  • Black cherries moon

Viewing in your area will depend on weather conditions there.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized 3,000 counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination cards at...
Over 3,000 counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination cards from China seized at Alaska Port of Entry
A sign for the Intensive Care Unit at the Fairbanks Memorial Hospital.
4 new deaths, 647 new COVID-19 cases in Alaska as hospitalizations remain high
Coronavirus
Alaska says 5 deaths from facility that had virus outbreak
Governor adds budget bill to special session agenda amid threats legislators would leave
Coronavirus
Alaska reports 686 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

Latest News

Friday evening weather with Tracy
President Joe Biden is set to meet with his national security team about the evacuations, and...
Biden vows to evacuate all Americans — and Afghan helpers
A California man watched on his doorbell camera as the Caldor Fire crept toward his house.
Explosive California wildfires could burn into December
A California man watched on his doorbell camera as the Caldor Fire crept toward his house.
Man watches California home burn